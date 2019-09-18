© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon Replacing Water Pumps Along Popular Trail

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 18, 2019 at 5:09 AM MST
bright_angel_trail.jpeg
oars.com
/

Hikers on a popular Grand Canyon trail will have to take a detour while crews replace water pumps.

The months-long project to replace two water pumps along the Bright Angel Trail at Indian Garden starts Monday. Hikers will be routed to a bypass trail.

The pump house sends water to the park's South Rim that gets more than 6 million visitors a year. The 1960s pumps routinely go out, leading to widespread water restrictions.

The park says the new pumps will provide up to 700 gallons of water per minute and can be operated remotely.

The work is expected to continue into next spring.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkwater pipe breakBright Angel TrailIndian Gardensouth rim
Related Content