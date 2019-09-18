© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Progressive Democrats Seek To Censure Sinema

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 18, 2019 at 4:56 AM MST
Progressive Democrats want their party to censure Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, saying she's not standing up to President Donald Trump.

Dan O'Neal of the Arizona Democratic Party Progressive says the party's liberal wing wants Sinema "to vote like a Democrat rather than supporting Trump half the time." A proposed censure resolution cites Sinema's vote to confirm President Trump's cabinet appointees, including Attorney General William Barr and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. It also cites her failure to support "net neutrality" legislation that requires internet companies to treat content equally.

Political observers say Sinema was a liberal member of the Arizona Legislature but has moved closer to the political center as a member of Congress.

Democratic state committee members may consider the resolution at a meeting Saturday. Sinema's office has not issued a comment on the issue.

KNAU and Arizona News Kyrsten SinemaArizona LegislaturePresident Donald TrumpInterior Secretary David BernhardtArizona Democratic PartyAttorney General William BarrDan O'Neal
