AG Wants State Supreme Court To Review Tuition Lawsuit's Dismissal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published September 19, 2019
BRNOVICH.jpg

Arizona's attorney general wants the state's highest court to review the dismissal of a lawsuit over tuition fees at the state's three public universities.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday his office is petitioning the Arizona Supreme Court to take up the case.

The state sued the Arizona Board of Regents in September 2017, saying a series of tuition spikes in recent years violated a state constitutional provision.

A state appeals court last month upheld a 2018 decision by the Maricopa County Superior Court that Brnovich did not have standing to sue.

The attorney general is also seeking clarity in a 1960s case that inspired the appeals court's decision.

The Arizona Board of Regents has 30 days to file a response.

