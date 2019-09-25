Arizona's Congressional Delegation Reacts To Impeachment Inquiry

Two Arizona Democrats in Congress are calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached. Representatives Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego on Tuesday went far beyond their prior support for an impeachment inquiry.

Both Phoenix Democrats now say Congress should impeach Trump to defend the rule of law. The lawmakers spoke out on shortly before Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an official impeachment inquiry.

Democrats have been alarmed by a summer phone call Trump had with Ukraine's president, which came to Congress' attention through a whistleblower complaint. Trump has insisted he's done nothing wrong.

Arizona Democratic Representatives Raul Grijalva and Ann Kirkpatrick of Tucson reiterated their earlier support for an impeachment investigation.

Republican Representative Andy Biggs of east metro Phoenix says Democrats are dividing the country.