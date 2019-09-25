© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona's Congressional Delegation Reacts To Impeachment Inquiry

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 25, 2019 at 5:24 AM MST
us_flag.jpeg
pinterest.com
/

Two Arizona Democrats in Congress are calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached. Representatives Greg Stanton and Ruben Gallego on Tuesday went far beyond their prior support for an impeachment inquiry.

Both Phoenix Democrats now say Congress should impeach Trump to defend the rule of law. The lawmakers spoke out on shortly before Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an official impeachment inquiry.

Democrats have been alarmed by a summer phone call Trump had with Ukraine's president, which came to Congress' attention through a whistleblower complaint. Trump has insisted he's done nothing wrong.

Arizona Democratic Representatives Raul Grijalva and Ann Kirkpatrick of Tucson reiterated their earlier support for an impeachment investigation.

Republican Representative Andy Biggs of east metro Phoenix says Democrats are dividing the country.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Raul GrijalvaAnn KirkpatrickAndy BiggsRuben GallegoPresident Donald TrumpHouse Speaker Nancy PelosiimpeachmentGreg Stanton
Related Content