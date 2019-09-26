Tonto NF Among Forests That Halt Tree-Cutting Activities Due To Order On Owls

The Tonto National Forest and five national forests in New Mexico have suspended firewood collection permit sales, timber sales, thinning and prescribed burns because of a federal court order related to a threatened owl.

U.S. District Judge Raner Collins' Sept. 11 order halted tree-cutting activities on the six forests until federal agencies get a better handle on how to monitor the population of the Mexican spotted owl and its habitat.

Collins' order didn't define timber management activities, only saying they cause irreparable harm and include timber harvesting.

The Forest Service said it may be able to provide people who collect wood for fuel with potential alternative options in their areas.