KNAU and Arizona News

Fire Restrictions Lifted At Tonto National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 26, 2019 at 4:38 AM MST
The Tonto National Forest has lifted restrictions on building campfires, smoking and target shooting.

The restrictions had been in place since June when about 200 people living near Roosevelt Lake were evacuated because of a wildfire. The restrictions were lifted Wednesday.

Forest officials said recent rain and humidity helped decrease the risk of wildfires. Visitors now can build campfires outside designated areas. Target shooting is allowed in dispersed areas but not near homes or developed recreation areas.

The Tonto National Forest was the only one in Arizona to implement fire restrictions this year. That was because of a wetter-than-average winter in some parts of the state.

KNAU and Arizona News wildfiresTonto National ForestFire Season 2019Roosevelt Lake
