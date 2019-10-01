© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Havasupai Tribe Calls For Rejection Of Tusayan Development Proposal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published October 1, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
2008-04-20-hav-creek-4021.jpg
Robertbody/Wikimedia Commons
/

The Havasupai Tribe is calling on the U.S. Forest Service to again reject a large development proposal near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, tribal leaders say the proposed tourism and residential project represents a grave threat to water sources and sacred sites.

Havasupai Chairwoman Muriel Uqualla says the development would put the tribe’s main groundwater source in jeopardy. She also says the project would attract increased tourism to the area, which could damage the nearby Red Butte, one of the Havasupai’s most sacred areas, along with other cultural sites. The tribe wants Kaibab National Forest Supervisor Heather Provincio to reject road and utility construction through federal land that would allow the project to move forward.

The proposal by the Italian company Stilo would include more than 2,000 hotel rooms, restaurants, retail space and other development. A spokesperson says the commercial side of the project wouldn’t use groundwater, but hundreds of residential homes would tap into the aquifer.

The Kaibab National Forest rejected a similar plan from the company in 2016 over concerns it would negatively affect tribal lands and Grand Canyon National Park.

news_donate_18.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News waterEnvironmentStiloLocal NewsSacred SitesHavasupai TribeStilo Development Group USAgrand canyon national airport
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content