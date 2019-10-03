© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon North Rim Prepares To Close For Winter

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 3, 2019 at 5:05 AM MST
GCWinter.jpeg
mygrandcanyonpark.com
/

Visitors have a couple more weeks to take advantage of full services at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

The national park starts reducing services on October 16 for the winter season. The lodge and restaurants, shower and laundry facilities, restrooms, trail rides and a bookstore will close that day. A gift shop and gas station will have limited services. Portable restrooms will be available. The North Rim Visitor Center and a scenic drive stay open through the end of October, though snowy weather could change things.

The North Rim reopens each year in mid-May.

The Grand Canyon’s more popular South Rim stays open year-round.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parknorth rimGrand Canyon North Rim Visitor's Center
Related Content