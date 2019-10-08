© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Health Care Provider Settles Discrimination Lawsuit

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 8, 2019 at 5:26 AM MST
EEOC.jpeg
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission
/

A Flagstaff medical provider of orthopedic care has settled a federal lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and retaliation.  The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has announced a settlement with Northern Arizona Orthopedics of $165,000.

According to the lawsuit, Northern Arizona Orthopedics hired women over men who were more qualified. A male applicant who complained claims he was the object of retaliation.

Under a consent decree, the provider cannot discriminate against workers on the basis of gender or retaliate.

Northern Arizona Orthopedics must also revise its hiring and equal employment opportunity policies and train employees.

The provider specializes in bone, joint and spine care.

