Visitation At Zion National Park Sets Summer Record

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 8, 2019 at 5:14 AM MST
Zion National Park visitation set records this summer, averaging more than a half-million visitors per month.

The Spectrum newspaper in St. George reports yearly park visitors have more than doubled over the last decade at the southern Utah park known for its red-rock cliffs and narrow slot canyons.

Park officials have been struggling how to handle the crowds, and this year limited the number of people who could hike two of the most popular trails on holidays.

The nonprofit Zion Forever Project is also accepting donations to expand access to the east side of the park in hopes of dispersing visitors to that less-visited area.

