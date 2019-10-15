© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Schilling Won't Run For Arizona Congressional Seat

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 15, 2019 at 4:26 PM MST
Wiki Commons
Former major league pitcher Curt Schilling says he's decided not to run for Congress in Arizona.

Schilling told a Phoenix sports radio station Tuesday that he decided not to run because of "things that have been said and done" to his wife and children since he announced he was thinking about challenging Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran.

Schilling is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump and drew a supportive tweet from the president after he told a conservative radio host in August that he might run.

Schilling helped the Arizona Diamondbacks to its only World Series championship in 2001. He won another World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2004. He was later fired as an ESPN commentator for controversial online comments.

