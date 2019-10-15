Walnut Canyon National Monument Temporarily Closes To Public During Helicopter Operations

Helicopter operations will be conducted at Walnut Canyon National Monument Wednesday and Thursday as materials are supplied for trail improvements at the site. For visitor safety, the monument will be temporarily closed during those operations.

The monument will re-open later in the day when operations are complete, or if there is a delay due to the weather. The long-line helicopter operation will be taking place in order to transfer materials from the canyon rim onto the Island Trail.

Visitors to the park and surrounding area should expect some noise disturbances during the helicopter operations. This work will take place during daylight hours.

According to a written statement from Coconino National Forest, once the helicopter flights have concluded, the Visitor Center, the Island Trail, and the Rim Trail will re-open.