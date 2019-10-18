© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

US Agency Eyes Fatal Crash Involving Self-Driving Car

By Associated Press
Published October 18, 2019
The National Transportation Safety Board is moving to determine the probable cause of the first fatal crash involving a self-driving vehicle.

Elaine Herzberg died in March 2018 when an Uber vehicle struck her as she walked across a darkened street in Tempe, Arizona.

The board will meet Nov. 19 as part of its efforts.

A preliminary report by the board said the Uber autonomous driving system spotted Herzberg before hitting her but a system used to automatically apply brakes in potentially dangerous situations had been disabled.

Authorities say records show the backup driver was streaming a television show on her phone in the moments before the crash.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Uber, as a corporation, in Herzberg's death, but they're still considering whether to charge the driver.

Tempe Uber Self-Driving Cars NTSB
Associated Press
Related Content