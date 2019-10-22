© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

Study: Southwest Forests Vulnerable To Swings In Precipitation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published October 22, 2019 at 5:00 AM MST
1_cat-faced_tree_fire_scar.jpg
Melissa Sevigny
/

New research from the University of Arizona shows the Southwest is a hotspot for future precipitation swings—and that’s bad news for trees. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Scientists compared climate data and tree-ring records stretching back decades. They found ponderosa pine, Douglas fir, and pinyon pine trees are especially vulnerable to dramatic swings in precipitation. Ecologist William Smith, one of the study’s authors, says, "They suffer pretty big growth reductions during extreme dry years, but during extreme wet years, they don’t recover fully—they don’t see growth to compensate for the reductions they see during dry years."

In the Southwest wet years are becoming wetter and dry years are becoming drier because of global climate change. Smith says that makes forests vulnerable to mortality events like forest fires and bark beetle outbreaks. The study appeared in the journal Science Advances.

Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
