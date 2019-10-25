New Hotline Helps ADOT Crackdown On Roadside Littering

The Arizona Department of Transportation says reports of littering along state roads and highways are up significantly since the state began offering even more convenient ways for citizens to report the crime.

ADOT created a new Litter Hotline website a few months ago and made it possible for witnesses to call in reports by simply calling 511 to the Arizona Traveler Information phone line.

The agency has processed more than 14-hundred littering reports between April and September of this year.

That’s a two-thirds increase from the 839 processed in the same period of 2018.

The state spends more than $4 million a year removing trash along Arizona highways.