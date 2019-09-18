© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT Seeks Input On Possible Upgrades to Beeline Highway

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 18, 2019 at 10:15 AM MST
beeline_highway.jpg
fhwa.dot.gov
/

The state Department of Transportation says it wants public input on potential improvements to a 59-mile  stretch of highway connecting Payson with the Phoenix metro area.

The department said Tuesday that people can take an online survey on possible improvements for State Route 87, including climbing and passing lanes, rock fall mitigation and traveler information systems.

According to the department, no funding has been identified for the potential improvements but its study now underway will help officials consider what work should be prioritized.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News transportationArizona Department of TransportationPAYSONroadsBeeline Highway
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content