ADOT Seeks Input On Possible Upgrades to Beeline Highway

The state Department of Transportation says it wants public input on potential improvements to a 59-mile stretch of highway connecting Payson with the Phoenix metro area.

The department said Tuesday that people can take an online survey on possible improvements for State Route 87, including climbing and passing lanes, rock fall mitigation and traveler information systems.

According to the department, no funding has been identified for the potential improvements but its study now underway will help officials consider what work should be prioritized.