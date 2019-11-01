Ex-Sheriff Arpaio's Defamation Suit Against Media Outlets Dismissed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio against three national media outlets.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said in his opinion Thursday Arpaio's suit failed to prove malice.

Arpaio's lawyer Larry Klayman says he's certain Lamberth will allow the complaint to be amended so the case can move forward to a jury trial.

Attorneys for Arpaio filed the suit last December against CNN, the Huffington Post and Rolling Stone magazine seeking $300 million.

The suit claimed the three news organizations published inaccurate references to Arpaio's criminal case that have hurt his chances at possibly running in 2020 for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by the late John McCain.

Arpaio has launched a 2020 campaign seeking his old job back as sheriff.