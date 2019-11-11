U.S. Supreme Court To Hear Trump Administration's Plan To End DACA Program

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday about President Donald Trump's attempt to end the DACA program, and the stakes are particularly high for the older generation of people enrolled in Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The program dating back to the Obama administration allows immigrants brought to the United States as children to work and protects them from deportation.

The Associated Press reports about 18% of the 669,000 people enrolled in DACA are 31 and older.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced the end of the program, setting off a series of legal challenges that will culminate before the Supreme Court. A decision is expected in the spring.

DACA remains in existence, but only for people who were already enrolled when Trump ended it.

Arizona immigrant justice organizations, including "Indivisible Prescott", an immigration attorney, and community leadership will hold a press conference at the Prescott College courtyard on Monday, November 11, at 9:30 AM to discuss the implications of this Supreme Court hearing. There will be rallies and actions across the country.