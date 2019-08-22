© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Extends Tuition Rate for Students in US Illegally

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2019 at 1:31 PM MST
DACA1_1.jpg
Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic
/

Arizona high school graduates living in the country illegally will get expanded access to a special tuition rate for the state's three public universities.

The Arizona Board of Regents voted Thursday to drop a requirement for students to be enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in order to qualify for the special rate. That's because President Donald Trump's administration has frozen enrollment in the program.

Arizona has for years let students with a history in the state's schools to pay 50 percent more than their in-state classmates but less than the out-of-state tuition rate. University officials say that fully covers the cost of their education without a state subsidy.

The change takes effect immediately. About 400 students paid the preferential tuition rate last semester.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News tuitionArizona Board of Regentsillegal immigrationDACA
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
