Tucson Man Sentenced In Crash That Killed Former State Lawmaker, Pima County Official

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 19, 2019 at 5:02 AM MST
A Tucson man convicted of negligent homicide in a 2016 car crash that killed the younger sister of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

Pima County prosecutors say Jarrad Barnes was credited with 719 days of time served at Monday’s sentencing and he has nearly three years left to serve. Barnes also was convicted last April of criminal damage, endangerment, driving with an illegal drug and possession of marijuana. He was acquitted of manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Authorities say 77-year-old Ann Day suffered fatal injuries after her vehicle was struck head-on by a car that crossed a median in May 2016.

Day was a former Arizona Republican state senator and a Pima County supervisor.

