Former State Attorney General Selected To Investigate Maricopa County Assessor

Officials have hired two law firms and a former Arizona attorney general to investigate the Maricopa County Assessor who is trying to keep his job as he defends himself against human smuggling charges.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says the lawyers will investigate Maricopa County Assessor Paul D. Petersen’s conduct in office as he contests a 120-day suspension.

It was imposed after he was accused of paying pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to give birth in the U.S. and let their children be adopted.

Petersen has pleaded not guilty to charges in Arkansas, Arizona and Utah.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors requested the investigation to be led by former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods.

Petersen is a Republican and faces a December 11 hearing to contest his suspension.