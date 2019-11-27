Bald Eagle Breeding Areas In Central Arizona Closing For Nesting

Officials with the Prescott National Forest say they will close an area known for bald eagle breeding along the Verde River for seven months starting Sunday.

The Ladders area will be closed through June 30, 2020, but it could open before if the birds have trouble producing offspring. The closure in the area south of Camp Verde aims to prevent disturbances during the eagle’s nesting season.

River rafters may still pass by but cannot stop in the area and get out of their boats.

U.S. Forest Service officials say starting Monday they will also close an area along John’s Tank Trail east of Lynx Lake during the nesting season.

The bald eagle was removed from the federal List of Endangered and Threatened Species in 2007.