© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Report: U.S. Lacked Technology To Track Separated Migrant Families

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 28, 2019 at 4:57 AM MST
immigrant_families.jpeg
pbs.org
/

A new report says the federal government didn’t have the technology needed in 2018 to properly document and track thousands of immigrant families separated at the U.S. Border with Mexico.

The report released Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General found the agency lacked proper systems when Border Patrol agents separated children from parents who were set to be criminally prosecuted for illegal entry.

It said the problem resulted in agents having to delete prior entries documenting families who arrived together and replace them with references to “single adults” and “unaccompanied children.”

More than 5,400 children were taken from their parents from July 1, 2017, to June 26, 2018, when a judge ordered families to be reunited.

Some of the technology was upgraded after the separations ended.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationU.S. Mexico BorderPresident Donald TrumpBorder WallDepartment of Homeland Securitymigrant familiesfamily separation
Related Content