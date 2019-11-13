© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Border Wall Opponents In Court Trying To Stop Construction

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 13, 2019 at 4:54 AM MST
az_border_wall.jpeg
Defenders of Wildlife
/

A federal appeals court has heard arguments to halt the military-funded construction of President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Dror Ladin told a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco Tuesday that the administration is building it quickly since the Supreme Court denied an emergency plea in July to temporarily put construction on hold.

The ACLU says while the wall is going up in Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona, more bulldozers are being dispatched and large amounts of water are being used to make concrete.

Ladin says the ACLU would ask for the wall to be demolished if the group wins its case after it is built.

The administration says President Trump was allowed to divert Pentagon funds to build the border wall.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigration9th U.S. Circuit Court of AppealsPresident Donald TrumpBorder WallOrgan Pipe National Monument
Related Content