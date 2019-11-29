© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Interstates 17, 40 Reopen In Flagstaff Area, Some State Routes Remain Closed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 29, 2019 at 2:10 PM MST
plow-us-180-kendrick-park.jpg
ADOT
/

**Update, 3:12pm**

State Route 260 from Star Valley to Heber is no longer on ADOT's list of closed highways.

 

 

Northern Arizona’s two main interstate highways are again clear for travel.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said this afternoon it has sufficiently cleared I-40 and I-17, and allowed portions heading in and out of the Flagstaff area to reopen.

Both highways closed late last night.

 

ADOT says it has also managed to reopen some state routes in the area, but a handful remain closed, including:

  • State Route 87 between Payson and Winslow
  • State Route 89-A from Sedona to the I-17 junction
  • State Route 260 between Camp Verde and State Route 87

ADOT advises that drivers continue to use caution when driving in wintry conditions.

