KNAU and Arizona News

Millions in federal infrastructure dollars going to Arizona electric vehicle charging stations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 14, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST
Arizona is set to receive more than $11 million in federal infrastructure funds for electric vehicle charging stations. A major a hurdle to increased ownership throughout the country is a shortage of stations.

More than $11 million is set to be invested in Arizona for electric vehicle charging stations.

The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November.

It aims to build a national charging network, which is seen as a major step in making electric vehicles more widely accessible.

According to Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a supporter of the funding, it’ll enable cleaner travel and create jobs.

He and fellow Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema advocated for the infrastructure bill, which they say makes the largest investment in clean energy transmission and electric vehicle infrastructure in U.S. history.

