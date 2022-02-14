Millions in federal infrastructure dollars going to Arizona electric vehicle charging stations

More than $11 million is set to be invested in Arizona for electric vehicle charging stations.

The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November.

It aims to build a national charging network, which is seen as a major step in making electric vehicles more widely accessible.

According to Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a supporter of the funding, it’ll enable cleaner travel and create jobs.

He and fellow Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema advocated for the infrastructure bill, which they say makes the largest investment in clean energy transmission and electric vehicle infrastructure in U.S. history.