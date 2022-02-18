© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ House approves bills that undercut mask mandates

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 18, 2022 at 6:52 AM MST
mask.jpeg
Jae C. Hong/AP Photo

Parents would have to give explicit permission for schools to be able to require their children to wear face masks under one of a series of bills approved by the Arizona House targeting government rules imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school mask proposal passed Thursday with no Democratic support. Also OK'd on party-line votes were proposals that block government agencies from requiring masks to be worn on their property and repeal the power of local government officials to order business closures.

A proposal that requires hospitals to allow clergy to visit ill patients won overwhelming support. All now go to the Senate for consideration.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona HouseArizona LegislatureSCHOOL MASK MANDATEmask mandates
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press