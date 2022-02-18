AZ House approves bills that undercut mask mandates

Parents would have to give explicit permission for schools to be able to require their children to wear face masks under one of a series of bills approved by the Arizona House targeting government rules imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school mask proposal passed Thursday with no Democratic support. Also OK'd on party-line votes were proposals that block government agencies from requiring masks to be worn on their property and repeal the power of local government officials to order business closures.

A proposal that requires hospitals to allow clergy to visit ill patients won overwhelming support. All now go to the Senate for consideration.