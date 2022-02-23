© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

FUSD governing board votes to amend face mask requirement, effective after Spring Break

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM MST
school_mask.jpg

The Governing Board of Flagstaff Unified School District has voted to amend its face mask requirement. The decision took place during their regular meeting Feb. 22, 2022.

FUSD officials said in a press release they will encourage, but not require individuals, to wear face masks on school property effective Monday, March 21, 2022, when school resumes after spring break.

The mask requirement will change before that date only if both COVID-19 cases and percent positivity indicators fall within the Low or Moderate thresholds as reported weekly on the Coconino County Schools Report.

Federal transportation orders which apply to school buses and the Navajo Nation’s public health emergency order requiring face masks indoors at Leupp Elementary School will be enforced until those orders are rescinded.

KNAU STAFF
