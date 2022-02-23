Mohave County moves closer to opening new animal shelter in Kingman

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved a design contract award for the county’s new animal shelter in Kingman.

The Design-Build award has been given to Woodruff Construction of Flagstaff. The company will work with the county on the final design and construction of the long anticipated shelter facility.

Supervisors say the contract for final completion of the 9,000 sq. ft. facility will not exceed $3.1 million. It will be located near the Kingman library.

The project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2023.

Mohave County animal shelters have been over capacity throughout the pandemic.

As the county has a large population of elderly people, some pets end up in shelters when their humans pass away.