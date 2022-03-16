Lake Powell water level hits record low

The Lake Powell reservoir has fallen to a record low level, raising new concerns about water and power supply for millions of people in the western U.S.

Federal water officials say the lake fell below 3,525 feet on Tuesday.

Western states had set that mark as a buffer to keep the lake from reaching a level that would prevent the turbines at Glen Canyon Dam from generating power.

Federal officials say they’re confident Lake Powell will rise quickly with springtime snowmelt and Glen Canyon Dam will stay productive.

But the new low marks another realization of the impacts of climate change and a megadrought on the country’s second-largest human-made lake.