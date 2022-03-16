© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Lake Powell water level hits record low

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 16, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST
lake_powell_usbr.gov_.jpg
United States Bureau of Reclamation
/

The Lake Powell reservoir has fallen to a record low level, raising new concerns about water and power supply for millions of people in the western U.S.

Federal water officials say the lake fell below 3,525 feet on Tuesday.

Western states had set that mark as a buffer to keep the lake from reaching a level that would prevent the turbines at Glen Canyon Dam from generating power.

Federal officials say they’re confident Lake Powell will rise quickly with springtime snowmelt and Glen Canyon Dam will stay productive.

But the new low marks another realization of the impacts of climate change and a megadrought on the country’s second-largest human-made lake.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsarizona droughtLake Powellclimate change
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press