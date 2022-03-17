© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
NTSB report says plane broke-up as it descended in deadly crash near Kingman

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST
Aftermath of deadly plane crash northwest of Kingman, AZ
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Thursday says a Nevada man’s experimental small plane crashed northwest of Kingman after it began to break-up in midair.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said previously that 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City, Nevada, was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it crashed Feb. 19.

According to the N-T-S-B preliminary report, the amateur-built Vans RV-7A had “an in-flight breakup” while making a rapid, descending turn and then spiraled nose-down into the ground.

The report said several pieces fell from the airplane as it went down.

