KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon distances himself from GOP agenda items

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 17, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST
Arizona Republican and U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon is distancing himself from taxation and Social Security proposals in a controversial GOP policy agenda he enthusiastically embraced a week ago.

The policy agenda by Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida has divided Senate Republicans and energized Democrats who hope their voters will mobilize against it.

Lamon told voters in North Phoenix last week that the proposal is “pretty good stuff.” His comments were secretly recorded and provided to The Associated Press.

Democrats say Scott’s plan would increase taxes for millions and end Medicare and Social Security after five years. Lamon did not address those provisions when talking to voters.

His campaign spokesman says he does not support raising taxes or ending Social Security.

Associated Press
