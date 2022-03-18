© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Havasupai Elementary school lawsuit heads back to court

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published March 18, 2022 at 6:56 AM MST
A federal appeals court has revived a claim in a lawsuit that alleges the federal government failed to provide basic education services for students at Havasupai Elementary school in the Grand Canyon.

Parents of children at the school filed the lawsuit in 2017.

Most of the claims have been resolved. The one centered on basic education like fine arts and economics now goes back to the U.S. District Court for further proceedings.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled this week that two plaintiffs who had been dismissed from the lawsuit can seek compensatory education from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Havasupai Tribeeducationstate and local newsGrand Canyon9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appealslawsuitbureau of indian education
KNAU STAFF
Associated Press
