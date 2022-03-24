Bill barring city rent taxes passes AZ House committee

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Published March 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
Soaring rents across Arizona have prompted a proposal in the Legislature that would bar cities and towns from taxing on home and apartment rentals.

Republican Rep. Shawnna Bolick of Phoenix says her bill will give some small relief to renters in her district who’ve seen rents soar from 15% to 30% in the past year.

It would take effect in January.

Representatives for cities say eliminating the average 2% tax charged by 71 of Arizona’s 91 cities would give little help for people who have seen their rent skyrocket.

They also argued that cutting $152 million in city revenue would force cities to either raise other taxes or cut services.

The measure passed a House committee Wednesday on a party-line vote with Democrats opposed.

