Kingman food bank struggles with demand

The Kingman Area Food Bank is struggling to keep up with an increasing demand in community food insecurity.

The organization’s executive director Mark Pardue told the Kingman Daily Miner there’s been a steady increase in young families, in particular, using the food bank in recent months.

Staff and volunteers are having trouble keeping basic supplies on the shelves, including pasta, beans and canned goods.

Pardue says since the beginning of the year, the Kingman Area Food Bank has served approximately 730 new individuals and more than 400 new households.

Senior citizens continue to be the largest group to utilize the food bank.