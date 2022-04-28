Tunnel Fire morning update, Thursday, April 28, 2022: 43% contained, Red Flag Warning, local Type 4 team will take over Friday

Fire managers area calling the Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff 43% contained. Crews are making progress despite high winds.

On the southern portion of the fire, firefighters will begin implementing suppression repair activities today. Patrol and mop-up operations will continue, as well.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect today for the fire zone. Sustained winds of 25-30 miles per hour with gusts to 40 miles per hour are expected during the afternoon.

Fire managers say windy conditions combined with very low humidity levels will create critical fire weather conditions throughout the day. Visible smoke is the result of several large fires burning in the region.

Some 360 fire personnel are working the blaze.

As of Tuesday, the Tunnel Fire had racked up more than $3.1 million in firefighting costs.

The blaze started Easter Sunday and has destroyed 30 homes and more than 19,000 acres to date.

Friday, April 29, 2022, at 7 a.m., management of the Tunnel Fire will transition to the Coconino National Forest and a Type 4 team. They will provide periodic updates as conditions change on the ground, and Inciweb will be updated until the fire is contained.

U.S. Highway 89 has reopened and evacuation orders have been lifted.

The Coconino National Forest has instituted a Forest Closure Order for the area affected by the Tunnel Fire.

Additional fire information:

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8068/

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/CoconinoNF

Twitter:

www.twitter.com/CoconinoNF