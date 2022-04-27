-
Tunnel Fire update, Wednesday, April 27, 2022: 30% containment, Red Flag Warning Thursday, critical fire weather expectedEarly morning cloud coverage has cleared, leading to near-critical fire weather conditions, with sustained southwest winds around 25 mph and gusts close to 40 mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday in anticipation of strong winds and low relative humidity for northern Arizona. Officials say the combination can create critical fire weather.