Crooks Fire update, Friday, April 29, 2022: nearly 30% contained, evacuations remain in place, smoke will impact surrounding communities

Officials on the Prescott National Forest have expanded the closure area put in place because of the Crooks Fire burning in the Bradshaw Mountains near Prescott. They say the aim is to increase public health and safety as the fire continues to actively burn.

The closure includes a broad swath of forest land stretching from just south Prescott to the town of Crown King. The restrictions will be in place until Tue, May 3. State Route 89 remains open in the area.

Several communities remain in Go evacuation status, others are in Set status.

The Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott is now 29% contained after burning more than 9,100 acres so far.

Current evacuation status can be found at www.facebook.com/YavapaicCountySheriff.

Arizona Smoke Forecasting system information can be found at www.azdeq.gov/wildfireforecast.