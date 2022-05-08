© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
APS will be powering down our Prescott transmitter for maintenance this Saturday, May 7th. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience while service is restored. Thank you!
KNAU and Arizona News

Prolonged period of wind, critical fire weather expected across northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 8, 2022 at 7:11 AM MST
red flag warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the entirety of northern Arizona. Wind advisories and critical fire weather are expected to continue through at least Wednesday of next week.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for today for all of northern Arizona except the lower deserts of Yavapai County and northern Gila County.

NWS says gusty winds, dry fuels, and low humidity will lead to high fire weather danger with easier fire starts and rapid spread of new or existing fires.

Strong winds may produce difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles in particular, as well as reduced visibility from blowing dust and sand over northeast Arizona.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in place for the Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott, Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests, as well as the Williams, Sedona and Tusayan Ranger Districts.

Stage 1 restrictions prohibit fires of any kind outside designated areas. This includes charcoal and briquette fires. Smoking is prohibited except within enclosed vehicles, buildings or developed recreation sites and must be done in areas where flammable material has been cleared. Discharging firearms, except while engaged in a lawful hunt, is also prohibited.

Officials with the Forest Service say fire restrictions will remain in place until there is significant moisture to lessen wildfire danger.

Cooler temperatures should set in for a few days beginning on Sunday, but no precipitation is in the foreseeable forecast.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsarizona newsNational Weather Servicered flag warningFire Season 2022critical fire weatherWIND ADVISORY
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF