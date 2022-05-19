Red Flag warning in effect for northern Arizona through Friday, critical fire weather expected

High fire danger across northern Arizona the next few days as hot, dry, windy conditions return to an already parched landscape.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through Friday night for the northern half of the state.

The windiest conditions are expected Friday with gusts approaching 50 miles per hour.

Affected areas include portions of the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests, Chinle, Springerville-Eager, Shonto, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City, Window Rock and Winslow.

Forest managers say the combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first

responders can contain them.

Calmer winds expected Saturday and through the early part of next week.

Click HERE to sign up for Coconino County Emergency Notifications and alerts.