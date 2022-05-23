© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona governor OK's ban on school COVID-19 vaccines

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST
Arizona’s Republican governor has signed legislation preventing state health officials from ever adding a COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school inoculations and barring mask mandates in government buildings.

The bills Gov. Doug Ducey signed Friday permanently block disease mitigation measures that many health professionals say are critical to reining in the pandemic if case counts again surge or the virus mutates and becomes more deadly to children.

GOP lawmakers say they are needed to stop government overreach and intrusion into personal choice.

Minority Democrats were united in opposition.

