$76M in federal funds to go to electric vehicle charging stations along Arizona interstates

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 3, 2022 at 5:16 AM MST
Harris EV
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
Vice President Kamala Harris charges an electric vehicle in one of the charging stations during her tour of the Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Prince George's County, Md., highlighting the electric vehicle investments in the bipartisan infrastructure law and the "Build Back Better Act" Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is investing more than $76 million in electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

ADOT says it’ll seek input from the electric vehicle industry, utility providers and others as it works to understand the technical and implementation issues involved with installing the fast chargers along interstate highways.

Officials hope it’ll reduce what’s known as “range anxiety” for EV drivers in the state and encourage the public to switch from gasoline and diesel to electric vehicles.

The funding will come from a federal program designed to establish publicly accessible EV charging stations as part of last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

According to ADOT, non-interstate highways could also be eligible for the stations in the future.

