© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County sheriff seeks early end to probation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 9, 2022 at 4:29 AM MST
rhodes.jpeg
Courtesy
/
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes is seeking to cut his time on probation short after he was was sentenced to a year of supervised probation for misdemeanor charges of operating a boat under the influence of alcohol.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes is seeking to cut his time on probation short.

The elected first-term sheriff was sentenced to a year of supervised probation in December after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating a boat under the influence of alcohol.

An attorney for Rhodes says the sheriff has complied with all the terms of his probation and asked the federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Tuesday to terminate the sentence early.

Federal prosecutors did not object to the request. The judge has yet to act. Rhodes was trying to dock a boat for a friend while visiting Lake Powell in August.

He ended up hitting two other vessels during three failed attempts.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFFLocal NewsLake Powellcrime
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press