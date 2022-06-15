© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We will be reducing power to KNAU Tuesday, June 14th for scheduled maintenance. Outlying areas may experience interruptions in service. Thank you for your patience as work will conclude Tuesday evening.
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth Notes: Red Willow Center

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Rose Houk
Published June 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
thumbnail_165795177_4251500701567424_3506729943747582656_n.jpg
Red Willow Center
Planting in the greenhouse

"Taos" means "Place of the Red Willow,” in the Tiwa language spoken by the Pueblo people of New Mexico. Thus the name of the Red Willow Center at Taos Pueblo, a place designed to rekindle traditional agricultural knowledge.

Red Willow Center started as a small demonstration farm more than twenty years ago. It’s grown into a multi-faceted operation now boasting an acre and a half of irrigated land and three greenhouses. It’s a place for youth, elders, and others to share and learn about old and new ways of farming.

At 7,200 feet in elevation, the growing season is short and challenging. Food is grown inside the heated greenhouses for a good part of the year. In summer the outdoor fields are planted with a wide array of vegetable crops that are sold to institutions and restaurants, or donated to locals. Community members can also purchase shares in a Community Supported Agriculture program, and buy produce at a weekly farmers market.

A big focus of Red Willow Center is on paid internships for young people. They learn from elders how to grow traditional foods like Taos Pueblo white corn and blue corn, red beans, and hubbard squash. Seed-saving is also passed along, as another way to assure the old foods are sustained.

For a thousand years, Puebloans have been an agricultural people, says the center’s executive director Tiana Suazo, so they possess deep knowledge about growing food. Suazo believes teaching the next generation is critical. Young people, she says, will be the ones “making decisions for land, water, and air” in the future.

This Earth Note was written by Rose Houk and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

donate____.jpg

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAUfarmingagricultureIndigeneous PeopleNew Mexico
Rose Houk
See stories by Rose Houk
Related Content
  • FranManosJournalPage.jpg
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Nature Journaling
    Melissa Sevigny
    For centuries scientists have kept field logs with sketches and notes about their observations of nature. It’s an age-old technique that has grown into a new movement called Nature Journaling, which encourages ordinary people to make deep connections to the world around them.
  • Yellow flowers and green and red tomatoes hang from a vine
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Food Forests
    Ellie Stevenson
    What makes up a forest? Most people might say “trees,” but the answer could be “treats” as well. That’s the magic of “food forests,” which have begun to grow in popularity in Europe and the United States, including on the Colorado Plateau.
  • Algaebioreactor.png
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Carbon-Capturing Algae
    Rose Houk
    Astrobiologist Daniel Apai turns to the natural world for solutions to climate change. Lately, he’s been investigating one of Earth’s most basic lifeforms—abundant ocean-dwelling algae called coccolithophores.