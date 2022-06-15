Pipeline/Haywire Fire update for Wednesday, 06/15/22: more evacuation orders lifted, strong aerial firefighting, Hotshots camp in Buffalo Park

PIPELINE/HAYWIRE UPDATE

Managers on the Pipeline Fire say it’s reached more than 20,000 acres with no reported containment yet.

Calmer winds and more favorable firefighting conditions yesterday allowed for strong aerial firefighting operations. Sling bucket helicopters and DC10 slurry bombers worked non-stop through the day, working on the northern and southern flanks of the fire.

According to officials, the Pipeline Fire is currently the number one priority fire in the nation and will receive additional resources in the coming days.

Coconino National Forest officials say crews will look for opportunities to directly engage with the Pipeline Fire to keep it from entering communities to the northeast.

Firefighters plan to use the footprints from the recent Tunnel Fire and the 2010 Schultz Fire to their advantage. A Type 1 incident team will assume command of the fire Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Haywire Fire, which has merged with the Double Fire, is burning east of Sunset Crater is now more than 4,000 acres.

EVACUATIONS LIFTED FOR SOME

Evacuation orders have been lifted for some communities impacted by the Pipeline Fire. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday allowed residents to return home to the communities of North Doney Park, McCann Estates, The Silver Saddle Trailer Park, Fernwood Hutchison Acres, Swede Acres and Johnson Ranch. Those areas have been downgraded to SET Status, or pre-evacuation status, and should be ready to evacuate again if the order is called.

A GO order remains in place for Timberline and neighborhoods north of Campbell to the summit on U.S. Highway 89. Officials say at least one structure is confirmed by have been destroyed.

MAIL DELIVERY/PACKAGE COLLECTION

The U.S. Postal Service says mail is being held at the east side facility for fire evacuees and may be picked up at 2400 Postal Blvd. An ID is required.

FedEx is holding packages at 5700 S. Pulliam Dr., across from the airport. More information is at 928-213-8234.

CLOSED AREAS/FIREFIGHTER CAMP

The City of Flagstaff reminds the public that some areas remain closed for safety and firefighting operations including the Schultz Creek Natural Area, the Observatory Mesa Natural Area, parts of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System with entrances to the Coconino National Forest.

Buffalo Park is also closed to the public and is being used as a temporary camp for firefighters. Tents and trucks lined the area last night where personnel were trying to get some sleep and recharge for more work. At least 12 Hotshot transport vehicles and support trucks were there, from areas including Tubac, AZ, Las Cruces, NM and Durango.

Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve remains open to the public. A large swath of the Coconino National Forest north of Interstate 40 remains under a temporary closure because of the Pipeline Fire.

A map of closed trails and open spaces is available on the City of Flagstaff's website, www.coconino.az.gov.

www.coconino.az.gov.

