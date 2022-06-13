-
The Double Fire is burning about two miles south/southwest of the Haywire Fire, east of the Pipeline Fire, according to officials with the Coconino National Forest.
FEMA authorizes emergency funding for AZ wildfires, Mountain Line Transit cancels some service due to employee evacuationsThe Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of Arizona in battling the Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff. Mountain Line Transit in Flagstaff has cancelled Mountain Line GO! service today due to many staff members being on SET and GO status for area wildfires.
Evacuations have been ordered for the new Haywire Fire burning east of the Pipeline Fire. Authorities say a GO order has been issued for the area of Alpine Ranchos.