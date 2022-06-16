© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Biden nominates prominent Arizona election attorney to 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 16, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST
File image: Roopali Desai
acluaz.org
/

President Joe Biden has nominated a prominent Arizona election attorney to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The president announced the nomination of Roopali Desai on Wednesday.

Desai has been at the center of virtually every major election case in Arizona in recent years representing various arms of the Democratic Party, Democratic candidates and left-leaning interest groups.

She also represented Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in cases filed by supporters of former President Donald Trump challenging the 2020 election results.

Desai is a partner at the Phoenix firm Coppersmith Brockelman and has practiced law there since 2007. She was a clerk for 9th Circuit Judge Mary Schroeder.

