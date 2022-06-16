Pipeline/Haywire fires morning update, 06/16/22: first containment numbers, Flagstaff to implement Stage 3 Fire Restrictions, parts of U.S. 89 reopen

Fire managers on the Pipeline Fire Wednesday reported the first containment numbers at 31%. The areas include the fire’s southern edge near parts of Schultz Pass Road and north of Mount Elden and the Dry Lake Hills. In addition, the southwestern perimeter of the fire near the Timberline area and the boundary of the recent Tunnel Fire has also been mostly declared contained.

The Pipeline Fire has reached nearly 23,000 acres, according to Inciweb's latest update, and officials report success in fighting the blaze with less windy conditions.

Firefighters are utilizing aircraft for consistent drops of water and retardant throughout the day from helicopters and fixed-wing planes. They’re also using the burn areas from the Tunnel and Schultz fires to their advantage.

Nearly 600 personnel are now fighting the Pipeline Fire including 12 hotshot crews, more than 50 engines and several hand crews and water tenders. The fire remains the number one priority fire in the nation.

According to Coconino National Forest officials, there’s a significant presence of firefighters in Lockett Meadow in the Inner Basin of the San Francisco Peaks and hotshot crews are working to shore up the western flank of the fire below Fremont Peak.

Overnight infrared flight data shows that the hottest parts of the Pipeline Fire are on its northeast edge near O’Leary Peak.

Meanwhile, officials say the Haywire Fire east of Sunset Crater has grown to more than 5,000 acres. Inciweb reports 11% containment. Nearly 60 personnel are working to suppress that fire. Evacuation orders remain in place for the Crater Estates area.

Smoke from the fires impacted much of the Flagstaff area and the Navajo Nation Wednesday.

According to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Doney Park was expected to experience moderate to heavy levels of smoke last night. Tuba City and Cameron could see light smoke Thursday.

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions this Friday, June 17th.

New restrictions will go into effect at 8 a.m. and will ban the use of propane and gas BBQs - including those with an on-off switch - in City parks, open spaces, and private campgrounds. They will, however, be allowed at private residences except during Red Flag Warnings.

Public access to sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System (FUTS) that provide an entrance into any closed area of the Coconino National Forest will also be prohibited. In the event of a complete closure of the Coconino National Forest, public entry and use of Observatory Mesa and Picture Canyon City Open Space lands will be prohibited.

Fire restrictions already in effect include a ban on the sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks, open fire pits and other open flame devices without an on/off switch, including those with a spark arrestor screen.

Charcoal and wood-fired BBQs will be prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds.

Permits for open burning within the City will not be issued.

Smoking and use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City parks, open spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

For more information on all fire restriction stages visit the city website at http://www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.