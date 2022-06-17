New evacuation orders issued for neighborhoods impacted by Pipeline and Haywire fires

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon updated evacuation orders for several neighborhoods impacted by the Pipeline and Haywire fires.

Neighborhoods along both sides of Highway 89 from McCann Estates (Silver Saddle Rd), to Timberline/Fernwood and up to Wupatki Estates will be downgraded to “READY” status. This includes the neighborhoods of Girls Ranch Rd, Lenox Park, Pumpkin Patch Rd, and Hutchison Acres.

Doney Park North north of Silver Saddle Road and east of Hwy 89 to Slayton Ranch Rd will be downgraded to “READY” status.

Forest Service Rd 545, Sunset Crater National Park entrance along Hwy 89 to Sacred Mountain Trading Post, Medicine Valley, along with Crater Estates/Alpine Ranchos West will remain in “GO” status.

The Pipeline and Haywire Fires are still very active in these areas and is the fire is in close proximity to private land and area residences.