Wildfire afternoon update for Friday, 06/17/22: crews battle winds, BLM implements fire restrictions, Flagstaff officials urge residents to buy flood insurance

PIPELINE/HAYWIRE UPDATE

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say firelines held steady yesterday and overnight on both the Pipeline and Haywire fires.

Crews continued to construct fireline along the western flank of the Pipeline Fire Thursday and through the night, leading to increased containment along the Highway 89 corridor.

Burning operations on the northeast edge of the fire helped reduce available fuels. Fire growth was mostly along the eastern edge toward the Tunnel Fire burn area. Inciweb estimates more than 26,000 acres burned and approximately 28% containment.

Crews on the Haywire Fire are working on the eastern flank, reducing fuel loads. Friday, they’ll continue to build direct and indirect firelines. Hot, windy weather is expected to increase fire activity today. The fire has burned more than 5,400 acres and is 11% contained.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight with strong wind gusts and the potential for lightning strikes and heavy rain.

Winds are expected to carry smoke to the north-northeast impacting communities east of Flagstaff including the Navajo Nation.

FISH FIRE UPDATE

Crews in northeastern Arizona continue to fight the Fish Fire burning on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

The fire is burning within the Alpine District southwest of Hannagan Meadows on Hwy 191. As of Wednesday, the fire was estimated to be 1,900 acres. Crews are strategically burning on the north side of the fire along the 25B Road to help minimize adverse effects to the timber country and help prevent uphill runs.

Smoke attributed to the Fish Fire may be visible in Round Valley, Alpine, AZ, and Reserve, NM. An interactive smoke map can be found at https://fire.airnow.gov/ .

FOREST CLOSURES IN EFFECT

Temporary closures went into effect Friday morning on parts of the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests, including the Bill Williams Mountain area, due to extreme fire danger.

More closures will go into effect Saturday morning, including areas of the Pumphouse Wash, Kelly Canyon, Fisher Point and Walnut Canyon.

These closures are in addition to emergency closures already in effect on the Coconino due to the Pipeline and Haywire fires.

State 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on area national forests. Stage 3 Fire Restrictions are in effect for the city of Flagstaff.

Closure maps can be found on the Coconino and Kaibab national forests websites and social media feeds. City of Flagstaff restrictions are at www.flagstaff.az.gov.

RED FLAG WARNING

A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory remain in effect tonight until 8 p.m. for much of northern Arizona. Sustained southerly winds between 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms and rain showers are likely Friday and Saturday, with more widespread showers Saturday night. Hot temperatures expected statewide next week.

BUREAU OF RECLAMATION ISSUES FIRE RESTRICTIONS

The Bureau of Reclamation has implemented fire restrictions in Arizona, southern Nevada and southern California in order to support fire operations and local fire restrictions in those areas.

Restrictions prohibit campfires and charcoal stoves in most areas, as well as welding and other open flame torches except by permit. Possession and use of tracer rounds, steel-jacket ammunition and explosive targets are also banned, as are motor vehicles or combustion engine equipment without spark arrestors. Smoking is allowed in enclosed vehicles only.

For additional information regarding these fire restrictions, please contact Justin DeMaio, Archeologist with the Lower Colorado Basin’s Environmental Compliance Group, at telephone (702) 293-8359 or via email at jdemaio@usbr.gov.

CITY OF FLAGSTAFF SAYS BUY FLOOD INSURANCE

Preliminary flood hazard modeling of areas impacted by the Pipeline Fire indicates an increased risk of flooding for some neighborhoods within Flagstaff City limits.

A press release issued by the city Friday says residents in impacted areas and which are located with in certain FEMA zones should immediately purchase or maintain flood insurance.

Affected areas include Creighton Estates, Forest Hills, Cheshire, Coyote Springs, Anasazi Ridge, Coconino Estates, Ridge Crest, North End, Downtown Flagstaff or Southside.

Homeowners insurance policies do not cover flood damage and coverage must be purchased separately. Residents are encouraged to purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Flood insurance is the only way for residents to be compensated for flood damage on private property.

You can find a local insurance agent at www.floodsmart.gov. Properties that are in a post-wildfire flood environment may be eligible for expedited coverage and reduced waiting periods.